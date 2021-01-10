Pelosi: US House will bring Trump impeachment legislation to the floor

Leader of the US House of Representatives Pelosi

  • Says Trump is an imminent threat to the US constitution and democracy
  • The House will vote on a measure seeking Trump's removal under the 25 Amendment
The impeachment vote in the House will be this week, after Pence is given a few days to decide on using the 25th to remove Trump. 

In happier times:
impeach trump

The appalling chaos at the top of US governance must surely mean only one thing for US stocks - new all-time highs, right? ;-) 

