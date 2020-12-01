Pfizer-BioNTech seeks EU clearance for coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer vaccine can be in use in the EU by the year-end if cleared

Pfizer-BioNTech just announced that they have submitted an application to the EMA today to seek clearance for coronavirus vaccine use in the EU.

Just one to add to the list of vaccine positives over the past few weeks.
