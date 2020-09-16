Pfizer trial participants showing side effects when given either experimental coronavirus vaccine or placebo

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with a curious report

  • Pfizer has more than 29,000 people in its 44,000-volunteer trial
  • testing their experimental COVID-19 vaccine
  • Pfizer said participants were showing mild-to-moderate side effects when given either the company's experimental coronavirus vaccine or a placebo in an ongoing late-stage study.
What? Link here for (not very much) more


