Philadelphia Fed business outlook for February 23.1 vs. 20.0 estimate

Philadelphia Fed business outlook index for February 2021

prior month. Last month's reading was the highest since February 2020.



New orders 23.4 vs. 30.0 last month, down 6.6 points



shipments 21.5 vs. 22.7 last month, down -1.2 point



employment 25.3 vs. 22.5 last month, up 2.8 points. The Increase was the 8th consecutive increase.



the average workweek index 30.6 vs. 18.6 last month. The gain was positive for the 8th consecutive month



prices paid 54.4 vs. 45.4 last month



prices received 16.7 vs. 36.6 last month



inventories 20.0 vs. 12.6 last month



delivery times 15.1 vs. 30.0 last month



unfilled orders 12.6 vs. 25.6 last month



Overall the index is lower for the month after last month spike higher to the highest level since February 2020. Nevertheless, it came in better than expectations and remains toward the upper end of the 2019 indexes.










