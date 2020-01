Philadelphia Fed business outlook for January 17.0 versus 3.7 estimates

the six-month forward data forecast shows



general business activity 38.4 versus 34.8 last month



new orders 41.9 versus 33.6 last month



number of employees 24.3 versus 27.4 last month



average work week 13.2 versus 17.5 last month



capital expenditures 32.9 versus 26.0 last month



shipments 42.4 versus 38.7 last month



price is paid 41.9 versus 46.0 last month



prices received 34.0 versus 45.1 last month



Overall a good/much better than expectations report, and a nice rebound from the dip in December. The index is near the highest levels going back to the 3rd quarter of 2018 (the high was at 17.5 over that period).