Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August 19.4 versus 23.2 estimate

US Philadelphia – area manufacturing data









prior came in at 21.9 (was weaker vs 28.0 est. last month)



Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index 19.4 versus 23.2 estimate. This is the fourth consecutive decline after reaching a record reading in April



New orders new orders 22.8 versus 17.0 last month

Employment 32.6 versus 29.2 last month

Avg workweek 24.5 versus 18.4 last month

Prices paid 71.2 versus 69.7 last month

prices received 53.9 versus 46.8 last month



shipments 18.9 versus 24.6 last month



unfilled orders 7.0 versus 19.0 last month



delivery times 26.3 versus 33.3 last month



inventories -18.1 versus -4.0 last month



Six month forward index falls to 33.7 versus 48.6 last month



new orders 38.0 versus 45.3 last month



employment 42.7 versus 56.6 last month



average workweek 20.8 versus 27.0 last month



prices paid 54.6 versus 63.0 last month



prices received 70.1 versus 56.5 last month

From the Philadelphia Fed:

The survey's current indicators for general activity and shipments declined from July's readings but remained elevated, while the new orders indicator rose. Additionally, employment increases were more widespread this month, and both price indexes remained elevated. Most future indexes moderated this month but continue to indicate that the firms expect growth over the next six months.

Special questions:



prices your firm will receive for its own goods and services sold remain steady at 5.0% versus last month



compensation your firm will pay per employees for wages and benefits also remain steady at 4.0% versus 4.0% last month



prices your firm did receive for its own goods and services over the last year 3.0% versus 2.3% last month

special questions for consumers:

