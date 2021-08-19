Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August 19.4 versus 23.2 estimate
US Philadelphia – area manufacturing data
- prior came in at 21.9 (was weaker vs 28.0 est. last month)
- Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index 19.4 versus 23.2 estimate. This is the fourth consecutive decline after reaching a record reading in April
- New orders new orders 22.8 versus 17.0 last month
- Employment 32.6 versus 29.2 last month
- Avg workweek 24.5 versus 18.4 last month
- Prices paid 71.2 versus 69.7 last month
- prices received 53.9 versus 46.8 last month
- shipments 18.9 versus 24.6 last month
- unfilled orders 7.0 versus 19.0 last month
- delivery times 26.3 versus 33.3 last month
- inventories -18.1 versus -4.0 last month
Six month forward index falls to 33.7 versus 48.6 last month
- new orders 38.0 versus 45.3 last month
- employment 42.7 versus 56.6 last month
- average workweek 20.8 versus 27.0 last month
- prices paid 54.6 versus 63.0 last month
- prices received 70.1 versus 56.5 last month
From the Philadelphia Fed:
- The survey's current
indicators for general activity and shipments
declined from July's readings but remained
elevated, while the new orders indicator rose.
Additionally, employment increases were more
widespread this month, and both price indexes
remained elevated. Most future indexes
moderated this month but continue to indicate
that the firms expect growth over the next six
months.
Special questions:
- prices your firm will receive for its own goods and services sold remain steady at 5.0% versus last month
- compensation your firm will pay per employees for wages and benefits also remain steady at 4.0% versus 4.0% last month
- prices your firm did receive for its own goods and services over the last year 3.0% versus 2.3% last month
special questions for consumers:
- prices US consumers will pay for goods and services over the next year 5.0% versus 4.0%
- prices US consumers will pay for goods and services of the next 10 years 3.0% versus 3.0% last month