Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing business activity 44.8 versus 56.7 in June

nonmanufacturing business activity 44.8 versus 56.7 in June
nonmanufacturing regional business activity index 53.1 versus 59.6 in June
full-time employment index 24.8 versus 4.3 in June. This month 36% reported increases while 11% reported decreases.
Part-time employment index rose 8 points to 9.6.
The average workweek increase 5points to 25.4
wages and benefit cost index 50.2 versus 42.6 in June
new orders index 31.8 versus 27.41 June
prices paid index hit its all-time high rising six points to 54.8. A total of 55% reportedd increases and only 1% reported decreases.
Prices received moved to 29.5 from 28.9 in June
the future activity index strengthen to 79.2 from 74.0 in June. Over 80% of the firm's expected increase in activity over the next six months compared with 1% that expected decreases and 18% that expected no change. The future regional activity index increase four points to 74.8 in July