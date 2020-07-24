PM Johnson: We stuck to advisor scientists "like glue" on coronavirus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

PM Johnson speaking on BBC

PM Johnson speaking on BBC said:
  • there are very open questions over whether lockdown came too late
  • government didn't understand Covid 19 in 1st weeks and months
  • we didn't see at the beginning the extent to which Covid 19 was being transmitted  asymptomatically from person-to-person
  • we stuck to advice of scientists like glue on coronavirus
  • I take full responsibility for governance actions
Today UK reported 768 more Covid 19 cases. Total confirmed cases 297,914

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose