Politico: ‘Spiral into crisis’: The U.S.-China military hotline is dangerously broken

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier in the session on a new source of tension in the relationship between the two countries:

Noting this item from politics website Politco:
  • After months of delays, the Pentagon and China's People's Liberation Army last week initiated their first direct contact since Biden took office. That meeting, a video call carried by the U.S.-PRC Defense Telephone Link, focused on "maintaining open channels of communication between the two militaries."
  • It's a step. But former senior U.S. military officials warn that better, and more regular, means of communication are necessary to prevent a possible future confrontation between U.S. and Chinese military forces in the Indo-Pacific region.
First direct contact since January ... wow. 


Dangerous dance indeed:
