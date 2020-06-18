Pompeo's meeting with his China counterpart - stressed need to share virus information

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and  China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi met in Hawaii.

  • Pompeo, stressed need for full transparency, information sharing to combat covid-19 pandemic, prevent future outbreaks
  • Pompeo stressed important US interests, need for fully-reciprocal dealings between the wo nations
  • stressed need for fully-reciprocal dealings between US, China across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions

I suspect some of the progress made at this meeting has been undercut already by Trump on Fox once again blaming China for the spread of the virus and China waring the US on the Uigher bill.

via GIPHY

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose