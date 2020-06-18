Pompeo's meeting with his China counterpart - stressed need to share virus information

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi met in Hawaii.

stressed need for fully-reciprocal dealings between US, China across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions

I suspect some of the progress made at this meeting has been undercut already by Trump on Fox once again blaming China for the spread of the virus and China waring the US on the Uigher bill.

