Precious metals rebound, risk fares better on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Gold climbs by nearly 2%, silver up by over 5% currently

Gold D1 12-08
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The rebound in gold continues as price climbs towards $1,950 in European morning trade, bouncing from the lows seen in Asian trading around $1,863. Meanwhile, silver is up a little over 5% to $26.10 at the moment.

The overall risk mood in the market is also keeping more positive with European equities paring earlier losses and S&P 500 futures rising by ~0.7%:

E-minis 12-08
In the currencies space, this is resulting in the dollar losing ground and paring earlier gains against the likes of the euro, pound and franc. EUR/USD is up to a session high of 1.1755 while GBP/USD is now up to 1.3063 from 1.3040 earlier in the session.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose