Precious metals rebound, risk fares better on the session

Gold climbs by nearly 2%, silver up by over 5% currently

The rebound in gold continues as price climbs towards $1,950 in European morning trade, bouncing from the lows seen in Asian trading around $1,863. Meanwhile, silver is up a little over 5% to $26.10 at the moment.





The overall risk mood in the market is also keeping more positive with European equities paring earlier losses and S&P 500 futures rising by ~0.7%:









In the currencies space, this is resulting in the dollar losing ground and paring earlier gains against the likes of the euro, pound and franc. EUR/USD is up to a session high of 1.1755 while GBP/USD is now up to 1.3063 from 1.3040 earlier in the session.



