Pres Biden targets mid-May to begin relaxing travel restrictions
Travel restrictions targeted to the east according to CNBC citing sources
The Biden administration is targeting mid-May to begin relaxing US travel restrictions between US and Mexico and Canada as well as international travel from UK, Europe and Brazil.
This is according to sources familiar with the matter.
The international restrictions will be reviewed on a weekly basis as new data becomes available. The international travelers would need to test negative before boarding to the US.