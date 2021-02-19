Pres. Biden: US will have enough vaccine for public by end of July
Pres. Biden speaking in Michigan
- take more time to check a vaccine for safety than to make it
- US will have enough a vaccine for public by end of July
- Covid vaccines are safe
- Urges Americans to take Covid vaccines
- Seeing average of 1.7 million people getting vaccinated per day which is twice what was happening before taking office
- US is in the teeth of the pandemic. There are new strains
- Pandemic toll soon reach 500,000
- Urges Americans to wear a mask
- Urges Congress to pass Covid rescue plan
- He welcomes ideas to make Covid relief plan cheaper
- Hopes GOP listens to voters on the need for stimulus