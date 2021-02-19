Pres. Biden: US will have enough vaccine for public by end of July

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Biden speaking in Michigan

  • take more time to check a vaccine for safety than to make it
  • US will have enough a vaccine for public by end of July
  • Covid vaccines are safe
  • Urges Americans to take Covid vaccines
  • Seeing average of 1.7 million people getting vaccinated per day which is twice what was happening before taking office
  • US is in the teeth of the pandemic. There are new strains
  • Pandemic toll soon reach 500,000
  • Urges Americans to wear a mask
  • Urges Congress to pass Covid rescue plan
  • He welcomes ideas to make Covid relief plan cheaper
  • Hopes GOP listens to voters on the need for stimulus


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose