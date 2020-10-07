Pres. Trump breaks quarantine. Gets briefed on hurricane Delta, stimulus talks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump briefed in the Oval Office

Quarantining in the White House lasted nearly 2 days, but that idea was broken as Pres. Trump has gone to the Oval Office for a briefing on hurricane Delta and stimulus talks (or so they say).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose