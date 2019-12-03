Pres. Trump: China wants to make a deal and other comments

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking with Canada Trudeau

Trump is having a joint press conference with Canada's Trudeau and discussing many topics

  • China wants to make a deal
  • looking at doing new nuclear deal with Russia, China
  • Canada defense spending getting up to acceptable level
  • Canada NATO spending is slightly delinquent
  • Germany must boost NATO spending more risk of trade action
  • 2% spending requirement for NATO is very low, should be 4%
  • will discuss with allies today whether US should defend delinquent NATO allies
  • will discuss NATO funding issue with Merkel on Wednesday
  • I think we have made progress on Canadian prisoners in China

