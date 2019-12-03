Pres. Trump: China wants to make a deal and other comments
Speaking with Canada Trudeau
Trump is having a joint press conference with Canada's Trudeau and discussing many topics
- China wants to make a deal
- looking at doing new nuclear deal with Russia, China
- Canada defense spending getting up to acceptable level
- Canada NATO spending is slightly delinquent
- Germany must boost NATO spending more risk of trade action
- 2% spending requirement for NATO is very low, should be 4%
- will discuss with allies today whether US should defend delinquent NATO allies
- will discuss NATO funding issue with Merkel on Wednesday
- I think we have made progress on Canadian prisoners in China