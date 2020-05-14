Pres. Trump is open to a Phase 4 coronavirus stimulus bill, but....

.... not the House Democrats proposal





So both the Democrats and the Republicans will likely bicker more, including Pres. Trump of course.





The Dems $3 trillion relief package (called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Slutions Act or HEROES Act) is considered dead on arrival in the Republican controlled Senate. The proposal provides





$500 billion in direct assistance to state governments,

$375 billion to assist local governments,

$20 billion to tribal governments and

$20 billion to US territories.

The plan would establish a $200 billion heroes fund to ensure that essential workers receive hazard pay.

$850 million will be earmarked for states to provide child and family care for essential workers.

There be an extension of the unemployment benefits.

A total of 75 billion would be earmarked for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and isolation measures.

The bill would provide $50 million in assistance to farmers and another $50 billion to "beginning"farmers and ranchers and $16.5 million in direct payments to agricultural producers



it would include a 2nd round of direct payments to Americans to assist with the fallout of of the pandemic including a $1200 payment to every family member including children up to $6000 per household



$25 billion in assistance to the Postal Service which is expected to run out of money by late September



finally the bill allocates $3.6 billion in grants to states for planning and preparation of elections as well as to bolster election security



Although the initial headline said that the President is open to a 4th coronavirus stimulus bill, the White House is also saying that:

Pres. Trump is taking his time to determine if 4th coronavirus stimulus bill is warranted

So I guess part of the "agree to disagree" attitude, is to say the President is in favor of a stimulus bill, but not in favor of the stimulus bill too.

The earlier stimulus programs were for the most part supported on both sides of the aisle. As the economy works toward a reopening, there is less incentive to be "all for one and one for all". After all there is an election forthcoming.