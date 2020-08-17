Pres. Trump live from Minnesota
Speaking on the runway. Speaking on jobs in the US economy
- Built the greatest economy in history, and will now have to do it again
- More jobs in the last 3 months then ever before
- Best retail sales.
- Manufacturing numbers are through the roof.
- Fox is from a different planet now.
- We've enacted the largest relief package in history
- want to give additional money to people
- want to strengthen the post office
- we are at a very close point on vaccines, therapeuticc
- will create 10 million new jobs
- cut taxes and decrease regulations
- End our reliance on China
- we will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs back to the US from China