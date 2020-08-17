Pres. Trump live from Minnesota

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on the runway. Speaking on jobs in the US economy



  • Built the greatest economy in history, and will now have to do it again
  • More jobs in the last 3 months then ever before
  • Best retail sales.
  • Manufacturing numbers are through the roof. 
  • Fox is from a different planet now.  
  • We've enacted the largest relief package in history
  • want to give additional money to people
  • want to strengthen the post office
  • we are at a very close point on vaccines, therapeuticc
  • will create 10 million new jobs
  • cut taxes and decrease regulations
  • End our reliance on China
  • we will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs back to the US from China

