Pres. Trump speaks in recorded interview on Fox news

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump speaking on Fox news

  • generally speaking the police chokehold should be ended
  • On questioned on his quote "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" , the President said  "It means two things, very different things.  One is, if there's looting, there's probably going to be shooting, and that's not as a threat, that's really just a fact, because that's what happens. And the other is, if there's looting, there's going to be shooting. They're very different meanings."
  • Toughness sometimes is the most compassionate because people are getting badly hurt
  • We won't let Seattle be occupied by anarchists
The interview was recorded and it seems will be dragged on.  It has also the potential to be edited of course.  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose