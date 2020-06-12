Pres. Trump speaks in recorded interview on Fox news
The interview was recorded and it seems will be dragged on. It has also the potential to be edited of course.
- generally speaking the police chokehold should be ended
- On questioned on his quote "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" , the President said "It means two things, very different things. One is, if there's looting, there's probably going to be shooting, and that's not as a threat, that's really just a fact, because that's what happens. And the other is, if there's looting, there's going to be shooting. They're very different meanings."
- Toughness sometimes is the most compassionate because people are getting badly hurt
- We won't let Seattle be occupied by anarchists