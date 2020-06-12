Pres. Trump speaks in recorded interview on Fox news

Pres. Trump speaking on Fox news

generally speaking the police chokehold should be ended



On questioned on his quote "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" , the President said "It means two things, very different things. One is, if there's looting, there's probably going to be shooting, and that's not as a threat, that's really just a fact, because that's what happens. And the other is, if there's looting, there's going to be shooting. They're very different meanings."

We won't let Seattle be occupied by anarchists



The interview was recorded and it seems will be dragged on. It has also the potential to be edited of course.