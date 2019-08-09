Pres. Trump: US is doing very well and still talking to China, but no deal now

Trump speaking on China

The Pres. says:

US is doing very well and still talking to China but is not going to make a deal right now



China wants to do something on trade, but says he's not ready to do anything yet The comments are nothing new. The US stocks dipped to new lows on the comments but are rebounding.





The S&P index fell 2921.67. The prices back to 2926.45.

The Nasdaq fell to 7974.05. It is back up at 7991.82