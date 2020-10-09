Pres. Trump: We have a cure, more than just a therapeutic
Pres. Trump raises stimulus deal to $1.8 trillionPres. Trump continues to pump the market from a Covid cure and stimulus perspective. Why not both.
He is prepared to "Go Big" with an increase $1.8 trillion stimulus plan. That is still short of the $2.2 trillion from the Dems and there is always the question of the details.
At the same time, he is saying:
- We have a cure, more than just therapeutic
- He was in not in great shape before treatment
- He felt fine a day after starting therapeutics
- He is pushing to get Regeneron, Eli Lilly Covid 19 therapeutics approved fast, out to US hospitals
Pres. Trump is speaking on the Rush Limbaugh radio broadcast