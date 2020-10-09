Pres. Trump: We have a cure, more than just a therapeutic

Pres. Trump raises stimulus deal to $1.8 trillion





He is prepared to "Go Big" with an increase $1.8 trillion stimulus plan. That is still short of the $2.2 trillion from the Dems and there is always the question of the details.





At the same time, he is saying:

We have a cure, more than just therapeutic

He was in not in great shape before treatment

He felt fine a day after starting therapeutics

He is pushing to get Regeneron, Eli Lilly Covid 19 therapeutics approved fast, out to US hospitals Pres. Trump is speaking on the Rush Limbaugh radio broadcast

Pres. Trump continues to pump the market from a Covid cure and stimulus perspective. Why not both.