Pres. Trump: We have a cure, more than just a therapeutic

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump raises stimulus deal to $1.8 trillion

Pres. Trump continues to pump the market from a Covid cure and stimulus perspective.  Why not both.

He is prepared to "Go Big" with an increase $1.8 trillion stimulus plan. That is still short of the $2.2 trillion from the Dems and there is always the question of the details.  

At the same time, he is saying:
  • We have a cure, more than just therapeutic
  • He was in not in great shape before treatment
  • He felt fine a day after starting therapeutics
  • He is pushing to get Regeneron, Eli Lilly Covid 19 therapeutics approved fast, out to US hospitals
Pres. Trump is speaking on the Rush Limbaugh radio broadcast
