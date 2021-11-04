Preview: October non-farm payrolls by the numbers

A look at what's expected for the October 2021 non-farm payrolls report:





Consensus estimate +425K

Private +610K



September +194K



Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 4.7% vs 4.8% prior



Participation rate consensus +61.6% vs 61.6% prior



Prior underemployment U6 prior 8.5%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.8% y/y vs +4.6% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.4% vs +0.6% prior



Avg weekly hours exp 34.8 vs 34.8 prior

Here's the September jobs story so far: ADP +571K vs +400K expected



ISM services employment 51.6 vs 53.0 prior



ISM manufacturing employment 52.0 vs 50.2 prior

Philly employment 30.7 vs 26.3 prior

Empire employment 17.1 vs 20.5 prior



Initial jobless claims survey week 291K vs 297K exp



Challenger Job cuts rose 27.5% compared to Sept and were the highest since May. They cited layoffs due to vaccine mandates

Historically, the November unemployment rate has been below estimates 46% of the time, matched the estimate 38% of the time and was lower 17% of the time, according to BMO. In terms of the headline, it's an even split on beats and misses.





The number I'll be watching this month is labor force participation. It's been stubbornly low since the pandemic and the Fed's not quite sure why. With unemployment special benefits long gone, we might see workers trickling back.

