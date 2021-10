Prices to ease





High gas prices will 'ease off slightly' as plants come back and with Russia pledging to do more to supply Europe.





A cold winter will keep this crisis bubbling on, so watch for poor weather reports to send nat gas higher on a reflex reaction. Check out this excellent piece rom S&P Global on gas prices.





