Quick look around markets during Thanksgiving US session

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Mixed markets

Equity futures lower
Bond yields flat to lower
FX
Commodities flat to lower - just seen sharp drop in copper intraday, but support holding for now
Bonds
NZD the weakest and the EUR strongest. JPY seeing some strength too, mainly against the NZD. Recent NZD weakness is  against the detail of the last RBNZ meeting which upgraded OCR projections, TWI projections, employment projections and GDP. So, NZD offering value now.  EUR strength agains the negative sentiment for the eurozone, so not expecting that to last. Probably just some flows.
Commodities
