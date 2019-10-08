Quick look at Asian equity markets

Nikkei: +1.03%

Hang Seng: +0.67%

Shanghai Comp: +0.84%

ASX: +0.34%

Chinese and Hong Kong markets are back today after their holidays and both markets are in the green on the post NFP relief from last Friday and anticipation of trade talks in Washington this week. The tone is constructive at the moment for talks which has been supporting the antipodean currencies.





Verdict: positive tones for the European session as we head to the Asian close.







