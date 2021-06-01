Quiet start to the day so far

Major currencies little changed for the most part

The dollar is keeping steadier after a bit of a sell down into the month-end yesterday, with little change observed for the most part across the board today.





The aussie held slight gains earlier but gave most of that back after the RBA reaffirmed a more dovish stance in its latest policy meeting.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping little changed so that isn't lending too much in terms of risk sentiment for traders to work with currently.





If anything, keep an eye on the technicals with GBP/USD knocking on the door of a potential breakout above the 24 February high @ 1.4241 after the close above 1.4200:



