Quinnipiac latest poll has Sanders 25%, Biden 17%, Bloomberg 15%

Bernie Sanders at 25%



Joe Biden at 17%



Michael Blooomberg at 15%

Elizabeth Warren at 14%



Pete Buttigieg at 10%



Amy Klobuchar at 4%

It is the spot for Sanders. Bloomberg is gaining ground. Biden and Warren falling.





The survey was taken February 5-9 of 665 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. The margin of error is plus or -3.8 ppts





In the January 28 poll:

Biden 26%

Sanders 21%

Warren 15%

Bloomber 8% (from 6%)

Klobuchar 7%

Buttigieg 6%



