Quinnipiac latest poll has Sanders 25%, Biden 17%, Bloomberg 15%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Sanders gets top spot for 1st time in Quinney pack national poll

The most recent Quinnipiac national poll of Democratic contenders shows:
  • Bernie Sanders at 25%
  • Joe Biden at 17% 
  • Michael Blooomberg at 15%
  • Elizabeth Warren at 14%
  • Pete Buttigieg at 10%
  • Amy Klobuchar at 4%
It is the spot for Sanders.  Bloomberg is gaining ground. Biden and Warren falling.

The survey was taken February 5-9 of 665 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. The margin of error is plus or -3.8 ppts

In the January 28 poll:
  • Biden 26%
  • Sanders 21%
  • Warren 15%
  • Bloomber 8% (from 6%)
  • Klobuchar 7%
  • Buttigieg 6%

