Quinnipiac latest poll has Sanders 25%, Biden 17%, Bloomberg 15%
Sanders gets top spot for 1st time in Quinney pack national pollThe most recent Quinnipiac national poll of Democratic contenders shows:
- Bernie Sanders at 25%
- Joe Biden at 17%
- Michael Blooomberg at 15%
- Elizabeth Warren at 14%
- Pete Buttigieg at 10%
- Amy Klobuchar at 4%
It is the spot for Sanders. Bloomberg is gaining ground. Biden and Warren falling.
The survey was taken February 5-9 of 665 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. The margin of error is plus or -3.8 ppts
In the January 28 poll:
- Biden 26%
- Sanders 21%
- Warren 15%
- Bloomber 8% (from 6%)
- Klobuchar 7%
- Buttigieg 6%