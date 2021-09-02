Reddit on its way to an IPO - meme stock that

I'm already seeing the "OMG the top is in!" takes (these are familiar from just about every day over the past decade or so)

Anyway, meme-stock message board central is hiring advisers to go public.





Reuters report citing "two people familiar with the matter "

Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round last month. By the time the IPO takes place early next year, Reddit is hoping it will be valued at more than $15 billion, one of the sources said.





Will it be priced in InvermectinCoin?





(ps. Good work to all at Reddit, your hard work building the brand over the years is about to pay off)