Regulator launches investigation into market manipulation, illegal activities

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

News over the weekend, the China Security Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it'll begin that it has started an investigation into the alleged manipulation of stock prices:

  • allegations that at least 18 listed companies had seen price manipulation
Follows media reports of suspected manipulation of stock prices:
  • CSRC said it has "zero tolerance" for market manipulation
  • will conduct thorough investigations
  • will punish violators severely
