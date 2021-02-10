Reminder: Chinese markets will be closed for about a week starting tomorrow

The Lunar New Year is upon us

That will impact liquidity conditions in Asia, so just be mindful of that as Chinese markets will only reopen on Wednesday, 17 February next week.





Also, just be aware that Japan will also see a holiday tomorrow in observance of National Foundation Day so that will keep things more quiet to start Thursday trading.

In that lieu, it is also a long weekend in the US as Monday is a holiday in observance of Presidents' Day so that might play into some de-risking into the weekend perhaps.



