Reminder: It will be a long weekend up ahead for the UK, US

A three-day break brings forward month-end proceedings and may also see some position unwinding later in the day

It is the Spring Bank Holiday for the UK while the US will be observing Memorial Day next Monday so that will make for a three-day weekend after today.





As such, just be wary that any remaining month-end needs will likely be settled today and there might also be some potential for positions to be squared before starting June afresh.

That will make things a bit more tricky to navigate alongside the US PCE data later.



