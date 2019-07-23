Reminder: New British prime minister set to be announced later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The announcement should come around 1045 GMT

BoJo
ForexLive
In case you missed the earlier reminders/previews above. As it stands, Boris Johnson remains the overwhelming favourite to come out victorious and I reckon to some extent that has been priced in already. However, I wouldn't rule out a minor move lower (and potentially with a correction higher after) in the pound on the announcement.

As for a Jeremy Hunt surprise victory, the pound will definitely have room to gain to the upside so be mindful of that.

Do also be reminded that the UK parliament will observe a recess period from 25 July to 3 September. So, if you're hoping for Brexit clarity soon after either Johnson or Hunt becomes prime minister, well you're just going to have to wait for a bit longer.

