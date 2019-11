Trump will be speaking at lunchtime in New York











We're being treated to the two heavy hitters in the US this week as after Trump's speech is done today, we will have Fed chair Powell to follow tomorrow.

He will be discussing the country's trade policies in his speech at the Economic Club of New York. There's no certainty if he will touch on trade relations with China but expect markets to hang on to every word he says in the speech regardless.