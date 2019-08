That's right ladies and gentlemen, the PBOC set the reference rate for onshore yuan at 7.0570

Now, given the Bank allows USD/CNY to trade plus or minus 2% from this rate that means the upper limit for USD/CNY today is 7.0570 * 1.02 = circa 7.1981.

The PBOC will intervene to sell USD, buy CNY should the rate threaten to go above there.





The lower limit would be …. ahhh, who cares about that! ;-)





Meanwhile, USD/CNH trade with no limits.