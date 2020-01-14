Reports China to buy more US energy, manufactured goods in trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Rumours on what's in the trade deal expected to be signed this week - phase one

  • China to buy $200 billion of U.S. goods over a two-year period in four industries
  • target for manufactured goods purchases will be the largest, worth around $75 billion
  •  China will also promise to buy $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion in agriculture and $35 billion to $40 billion in services
Comes via Politico citing a Trump administration official and two people briefed on the matter said.

trump xi china trade
  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose