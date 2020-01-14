Reports China to buy more US energy, manufactured goods in trade deal

Rumours on what's in the trade deal expected to be signed this week - phase one

China to buy $200 billion of U.S. goods over a two-year period in four industries

target for manufactured goods purchases will be the largest, worth around $75 billion

China will also promise to buy $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion in agriculture and $35 billion to $40 billion in services



Comes via Politico citing a Trump administration official and two people briefed on the matter said.











