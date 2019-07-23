Reports Deutsche Bank missing out on 500 million euros in income due to problem derivatives

Reuters cite unnamed source ("three bank insiders") for this

  • Deutsche Bank missing out on 500 million euros in income due to problem derivatives 
  • plans auction of equity derivatives portfolio
  • Deutsche Bank long-dated derivatives will be hard to sell without discounts

Reuters on Deutsche Bank turnaround strategy

  • rests in large part on shedding 288 billion euros of unwanted assets
  • Three bank insiders said it will take years, tying up capital that could have generated income of 500 million euros ($557 million) a year

