Reports Deutsche Bank missing out on 500 million euros in income due to problem derivatives
Reuters cite unnamed source ("three bank insiders") for this
- plans auction of equity derivatives portfolio
- Deutsche Bank long-dated derivatives will be hard to sell without discounts
Reuters on Deutsche Bank turnaround strategy
- rests in large part on shedding 288 billion euros of unwanted assets
- Three bank insiders said it will take years, tying up capital that could have generated income of 500 million euros ($557 million) a year
