Reports Evergrande has paid $83.5m bond interest payment

This USD bond payment was due September 23 (with a 30 day grace period)

China's Securities Times reporting the payment made, info via newswires.

  • paid Thursday 21 October 2021 
  • the biggest political event each year. 400 state leaders, ministers, military chiefs, provincial bosses and top academics attend.  
  • It would be a very bad look indeed if markets in China were perceived to be out of control on approach to, and during, this #1 event on the political calendar. 
Reports of the death of China are greatly exaggerated. There might be a slow burn but the indications have been gaining that there will be no Lehman style collapse.


