Reports Evergrande has paid $83.5m bond interest payment

This USD bond payment was due September 23 (with a 30 day grace period)

China's Securities Times reporting the payment made, info via newswires.





More:

paid Thursday 21 October 2021

---

I posted this yesterday:

the biggest political event each year. 400 state leaders, ministers, military chiefs, provincial bosses and top academics attend.

It would be a very bad look indeed if markets in China were perceived to be out of control on approach to, and during, this #1 event on the political calendar.

Reports of the death of China are greatly exaggerated. There might be a slow burn but the indications have been gaining that there will be no Lehman style collapse.



