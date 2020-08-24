Republicans officially nominate Trump to face Biden November

The surprises there...

It is official...The Republicans have nominated Pres. Trump to face Biden November.





The RNC has being kicks off today in Charlotte. Most of the speeches will be made remotely.





Below is a list of speakers scheduled today/toinght









Steve Scalise was the representative shot while practicing for a congressional softball game.





Nikki Haley is touted as a potential presidential candidate in the future.





Vernon Jones is a Democratic state representative from Georgia. He has broken ranks from his party to support Pres. Trump and is the GOPS response to those Republicans who spoke in favor of Biden last week including John Kasich from Ohio.





Kimberly Guilfoyle is ex Fox reporter and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.





Kim Klacik is running in Maryland who created a viral video about the





Mark and Patricia McCloskey who pointing guns at BLM protesters walking by their house.They were later charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.





Andrew Pollack whose daughter died in 2018 Parkland shooting. They are supporters of the gun lobby.





Donald Trump Jr.





Pres. Trump is now speaking at a RNC event on farmers to families and food box program.





economic blight in the city of Baltimore. She is an African-American Republican candidate.