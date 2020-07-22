Reuters poll: 32 of 38 think UK economic outlook the same or worsened over the past month
UK GDP is bouncing back after the sharp lock down slow down, but the outlook is weak according to this poll
Says Reuters:
- 32 of 38 thought the outlook for the British economy had stayed the same or worsened over the past month
- only six saying it had improved
This year, the economy was expected to contract 9.1%, the median in the poll of over 70 economists showed,
- and then recover to expand 6.0% in 2021.
- In a worst case scenario it will shrink 13.0% this year.