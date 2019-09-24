Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for September -9 vs. 1 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September.









There seems to be some transmission problems with the Richmond Fed. There website is down. The release was delayed. So as soon as details are availble, we will report them. Overall, however, the number was weaker than expected and moved back into the negative (see chart above).



The website is finallly working. Below are the values for the components.













Highlights show new orders and shipments fall, but employment rises from last month's levels.

However, firms struggled to find workers with the necessary skills, and the indicator for the average workweek hit a nine-year-low.











ForexLive Manufacturers expected wages and employment to continue to grow but finding workers to continue to be a struggle in the next six months.

Confusion with the Richmond Fed, but the index comes out weaker than expected at -9 vs 1 estimate and 1 last month.