ICYMI





Eamonn reported on this overnigh t and sad news to wake up to in the UK. Thomas Cook was a well recognised UK travel brand and UK Labour party's finance policy chief says the Government should have been willing to do more to save it.





This reminds me of when Woolworths went bust in the UK. Another iconic British Brand gives its final bow with the catchphrase, 'Don't just book it, Thomas Cook it!' Sad day for many.