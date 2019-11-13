Risk continues to turn softer in the European morning

Markets are switching to a risk off mood

  • Germany DAX -1.0%
  • US 10-year yields down 5.4 bps to 1.881%
  • Gold up 0.6% to $1,465.25
  • Brent down 1.1% to $61.38
  • USD/CHF 0.9900
  • USD/JPY 108.92
Equities and bonds are hinting at risk off flows on the session and we're starting to see more of a reaction in the currencies space as well.

The yen is starting to gain a bit of traction as yields are falling rather quickly, with USD/JPY now testing the 100-hour MA @ 108.91.

With European equities also softer, the franc is seeing some decent strength on the session while the loonie is dragged lower alongside weaker oil prices.

The continued stall in US-China trade talks is breeding contempt in markets and the situation in Hong Kong isn't exactly helping with the risk mood today either.

