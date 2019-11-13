Risk continues to turn softer in the European morning

Markets are switching to a risk off mood





Germany DAX -1.0%

US 10-year yields down 5.4 bps to 1.881%

Gold up 0.6% to $1,465.25

Brent down 1.1% to $61.38

USD/CHF 0.9900

USD/JPY 108.92

Equities and bonds are hinting at risk off flows on the session and we're starting to see more of a reaction in the currencies space as well.





The yen is starting to gain a bit of traction as yields are falling rather quickly, with USD/JPY now testing the 100-hour MA @ 108.91.





With European equities also softer, the franc is seeing some decent strength on the session while the loonie is dragged lower alongside weaker oil prices.





The continued stall in US-China trade talks is breeding contempt in markets and the situation in Hong Kong isn't exactly helping with the risk mood today either.



