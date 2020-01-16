Risk gets a slight nudge higher on the session

The dollar and yen eases a little as a result

A bit of a mini-spike in risk helps to see S&P 500 futures climb by 11 points while European equities are also posting firmer gains on the session. Bond yields also ticked higher and that is weighing on the dollar and yen a little at the moment.





USD/JPY has moved back slightly above 110.00 for now but just keep in mind that there are large expiries at the figure level that could come into play today.





So far, this isn't hinting at any strong risk-on extension just yet but just be mindful that markets are still processing the US-China trade deal situation.





As mentioned earlier, there is still a lack of negative catalysts to spoil the risk party but we'll have to see if it can still carry on based on yesterday's news - literally.



