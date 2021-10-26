Risk keeps in a good spot ahead of European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US futures pointing higher on the day

Wall Street showed little fear in trading yesterday as Tesla posted a stunning day, gaining sharply after Hertz said it would order 100,000 electric cars by the end of next year.

SPX
The S&P 500 closed at a record and futures are pointing to further gains so far as risk keeps in a good spot ahead of European morning trade. Tech is leading the charge once again as Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% currently.

There will be more key tech earnings to watch out for later today and during the week, so let's see if buyers can keep the momentum from yesterday going.

