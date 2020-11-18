Risk mood chops around in European trading so far
Equities pare earlier losses to keep little changed now
The dollar may be weaker across the board but elsewhere, equities and bonds are a little more choppy to start the session. Risk was tilted slightly more defensively early on but equities are seeing a bit of a recovery in the past half-hour.
S&P 500 futures briefly climbed into positive territory before sitting a little lower now, but well off earlier lows. Nasdaq futures are up by 0.1% though.
In Europe, the DAX has pared earlier losses to keep flat currently. Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields also moved off lows of 0.834% to 0.85% as trading sentiment reflects some choppiness as investors continue to try and figure things out on the week.
As for a general sentiment indicator, I'd watch the S&P 500 cash market with the 3,600 level and the 2 September high (now acting as support) @ 3,588 to provide a gauge of the risk bias in the market.