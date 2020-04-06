RKI reports fourth straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections in Germany

Another 3,677 new coronavirus cases have been reported





The good news is that we are starting to see a further moderation in the daily rate for cases being reported. That means the lockdown and containment measures are showing a positive effect, as we have seen with developments elsewhere over the weekend.





However, this is no time to be complacent still. There is a faint ray of light at the end of the tunnel for now, but this is just merely the beginning.







ForexLive

If Wuhan is any lesson, it is still going to take many more weeks to adjust and any return to normalcy requires massive amounts of precautionary measures and community effort.

1 April: 67,366 cases (+5,453 / +8.8%)

2 April: 73,522 cases (+6,156 / +9.1%)

3 April: 79,696 cases (+6,174 / +8.4%)

4 April: 85,778 cases (+6,082 / +7.8%)

5 April: 91,714 cases (+5,936 / +6.9%)

6 April: 95,391 cases (+3,677 / +4.0%)





That brings the total tally to 95,391 confirmed cases, with another 92 deaths reported so that brings the total deaths to 1,434 persons.