Robinhood says it plans to allow limited buys of "certain securities" Friday
An update from Robinhood.
- to monitor situation & may make adjustments
- says the cessation of buys on the stocks was a risk-management decision
- to allow limited buys of these securities tomorrow
- made a tough decision to temporarily limit buying
These guys, and their ilk .... It not enough to make an obscene amount of money selling retail trader order flow, when retail traders do manage to make some money they've then gotta be shafted.
<venting complete, carry on>