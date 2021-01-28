Robinhood says it plans to allow limited buys of "certain securities" Friday

An update from Robinhood.

to monitor situation & may make adjustments

says the cessation of buys on the stocks was a risk-management decision

to allow limited buys of these securities tomorrow

made a tough decision to temporarily limit buying

plan to allow limited buys of certain securities

These guys, and their ilk .... It not enough to make an obscene amount of money selling retail trader order flow, when retail traders do manage to make some money they've then gotta be shafted.





<venting complete, carry on>