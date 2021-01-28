Robinhood update - draws credit lines, bolsters liquidity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An in summary update of where Robinhood is at.

  • the firm has drawn on credit lines in amounts said to be 'hundreds of millions of $" by media reports
  • lenders to the company include banks like JPMorgan & Goldman Sachs 
  • the firm has raised margins on trades

The causation runs:

  • Stock-trading clients of  Robinhood clients take on margin deb
  • Robinhood lends clients the cash to do this and, in turn, has drawn on credit to front the cash
  • the risk to the 'Hood is if the stocks fall hard client margin debt may not get paid back
  • RobinHood moved to control this risk both by placing curbs on trades and drawingon credit lines. 



