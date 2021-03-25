Rumour that China's 'National Team' said to be intervening to buy stocks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some trader chatter about of China's state funds etc in the market to support stocks.

  • The rumour is unconfirmed as yet
  • the Shanghai Composite has managed to turn positive for the session, only barely, +0.2% as I update
Another thing to not discount too much is the impact of US stimulus payments to consumers. A lot of the spending will go on goods made in ... you guessed it, China ... a substantial benefit to Chinese exporters. 
 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose