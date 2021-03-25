Rumour that China's 'National Team' said to be intervening to buy stocks
Some trader chatter about of China's state funds etc in the market to support stocks.
- The rumour is unconfirmed as yet
- the Shanghai Composite has managed to turn positive for the session, only barely, +0.2% as I update
Another thing to not discount too much is the impact of US stimulus payments to consumers. A lot of the spending will go on goods made in ... you guessed it, China ... a substantial benefit to Chinese exporters.