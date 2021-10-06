Russia energy min Novak: Certification of Nord Stream 2 may cool of gas prices

Comments from Novak:





Russia has to fill its own gas storage facilities

Gas prices don't reflect fundamentals

High gas prices are 'hysteria'

It's important to stabilize gas market

Speculation is driving European gas prices He's right on all fronts. The prices in European gas are nuts.



Nord Stream 2 might be online by year end but that's not going to be soon enough to help this winter.





I suspect we've seen the highs for European gas today but that will depend on the weather.







Oil might be a different story as gas-to-oil switches are still economic even if gas prices are cut in half in Europe and Asia. A story just broke saying that OPEC is reluctant to add extra oil given economic and covid risks.

