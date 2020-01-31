Russia says OPEC+ needs several more days to monitor coronavirus but ready to meet in Feb

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Oil pares losses

WTI is now flat on the day at $52.14 after falling as low as $51.23.

Energy Minister Novak said Russia is ready to act as needed to balance the oil market.
WTI intday

There is talk that OPEC is debating another 500kbpd production cut.

